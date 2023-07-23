India's tech industry needs to offer ‘hybrid model’ to retain women employees: Survey3 min read 23 Jul 2023, 04:29 PM IST
The survey by IWWAGE shows that older women (33-55 years) are more likely to take up hybrid work
Among the women who are given the hybrid work option but still work from office on all days, most report having no care responsibilities or dependencies at home.
The Covid-19 pandemic changed the work module outlook for almost every industry. Several technological advancement and progressive undertakings could not have prepared companies to change what they viewed as workplace.
