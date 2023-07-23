The survey by IWWAGE shows that older women (33-55 years) are more likely to take up hybrid work. Most of the women who did not choose the hybrid option despite it being offered to them work at a junior level, where 35% of respondents opt for in-person work even after being offered the hybrid option. Among the women who are given the hybrid work option but still work from office on all days, most report having no care responsibilities or dependencies at home.