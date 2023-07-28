India's top 4 IT firms saw headcount drop by nearly 20,000 in Q1. Know more1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:56 AM IST
Indian IT giants Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys lost nearly 20,000 employees in Q1 FY24, while Tata Consultancy Services saw a net addition of 523 employees.
Indian biggest IT companies lost nearly 20,000 employees in the first quarter of FY24. According to Q1 data released over the past few days, three out of the countries four biggest tech companies - Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Infosys - lost employees in the quarter ended June 2023. Tata Consultancy Services meanwhile saw a net addition of 523 employees during the same period.
