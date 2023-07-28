India's top 4 IT firms saw headcount drop by nearly 20,000 in Q1. Know more

Indian biggest IT companies lost nearly 20,000 employees in the first quarter of FY24. According to Q1 data released over the past few days, three out of the countries four biggest tech companies - Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Infosys - lost employees in the quarter ended June 2023. Tata Consultancy Services meanwhile saw a net addition of 523 employees during the same period.

