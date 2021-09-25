India’s top firms still rely on Big 4 auditors

Under the Companies Act, large companies and big borrowers have to mandatorily rotate individual auditors after five years and audit firms after 10 years. These include listed companies, public companies with paid-up capital of ₹10 crore and above, private limited firms with paid-up capital of ₹20 crore and above, and all companies with ₹50 crore and above borrowings from public institutions, irrespective of their paid-up capital. The cooling-off period between two assignments is five years. Audit rotation seeks to enhance the integrity of auditing and reporting quality besides opening up opportunities.