Lending company Indifi Technologies on Friday said it has collaborated with UPI-based payments major Google Pay to offer instant loans to eligible small merchants on the Google Pay platform.

“Several small businesses in India still struggle to run their operations seamlessly due to lack of access to formal credit. Since its inception, Indifi has strived to address this credit gap. Our collaboration with Google Pay is another step in this direction. Further, Indifi has always been mindful of the larger social impact it can create for the community that it serves," said Aditya Harkauli, Chief Business Officer, Indifi.

The borrowing process is entirely digital and eligible merchants on the Google Pay for Business app can click on loan offerings from Indifi and submit an application online. Indifi will evaluate multiple criteria by leveraging its API integrations to decide whether the merchant will get instant credit or not.

Indifi has an existing partnership with many digital companies including the likes of Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy etc, under which MSMEs present on these platforms can avail credit through embedded lending offerings.

