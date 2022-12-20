Indifi Technologies picks minority stake in BizeeBuy

The small business-focused digital lender last raised ₹340 crore in a mix of equity and debt financing in November last year, as a part of its Series D fundraising. CX Partners, and OP Finnfund Global Impact Fund I led the equity funding round, which also saw participation from the CDC Group, the UK’s development finance institution, Accel, Omidyar Network, Flourish Ventures, and Elevar Equity. It also counts British International Investment and Finnfund as its investors.