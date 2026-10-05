IndiGo to hike fuel surcharge for flights from October 6- here is how it will affect your travel plans

IndiGo Airlines on Monday announced a revision in fuel charges across its domestic and international routes, with the new charges coming into effect for all bookings made after 1:00 am on Tuesday, 6 October, 2026.
The airline said aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have remained volatile over the past few months, attributing the fluctuations to geopolitical developments, including tensions in the Middle East. It added that continued increases in ATF prices, including a recent month-on-month rise of more than 14 per cent, have pushed fuel costs to some of their highest levels in the past decade.
The airline also expressed regret over the additional financial strain on passengers, attributing the revision to the "evolving market environment."
In a statement, the company said, "Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) makes up a significant share of the airline's operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines' cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo." It further noted, "While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers has been made."
For domestic routes, the revised fuel charge will be ₹375 for distances up to 500 km, ₹600 for 501-1,000 km, ₹900 for 1,001-1,500 km, ₹1,150 for 1,501-2,000 km, and ₹1,300 for distances above 2,000 km.
For international routes, the revised fuel charges are as follows:
SAARC region: ₹1,000 for routes up to 500 km and ₹3,000 for routes of 501 km and above
Southeast Asia: ₹5,500
GCC and Middle East: ₹5,500
North and East Asia: ₹5,500
Africa: ₹6,000
Europe: ₹10,000
IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate, the statement added.
This is the second time since April that India's largest airline has increased the fuel surcharge, which was introduced in March. Announcing the surcharge on 1 April, IndiGo, in a statement, said at the time, "IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor indicates over 130 per cent increase in fuel prices for the region on a month-on-month comparison. However, in support of air travelers and the aviation industry, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) have decided to pass on only a partial and staggered increase of 25 per cent to the airlines for domestic operations
This story will be updated with additional details.