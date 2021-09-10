IndiGo aims to run domestic flights at full capacity in next few months

Even as current cash levels were “pretty good," Dutta said the airline wanted to raise funds as an insurance buffer against a possible covid third wave.The domestic budget carrier, operated by Interglobe Aviation, consolidated year-on-year net loss widened to ₹3,174 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, 2021 as compared to ₹2,844 crore in the year-ago period. The losses have continued ever since the pandemic brought global travel to a near-halt and battered airlines worldwide. Just as the airline showed recovery signs last year, the sector was hit by the renewed travel restrictions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}