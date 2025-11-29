IndiGo, Air India clarify no flight cancellations due to Airbus A320 software update — DGCA flags risks | What we know

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus on 29 November flagged a potential solar radiation risk and that could corrupt data critical to flight control systems in its A320 fleet — around 6,000 aircraft — currently in service, leading to major airlines worldwide undertaking software updates for their aircrafts and affecting services.

In its statement, Airbus, which is part of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), said it is working proactively with authorities to implement the necessary software and hardware protections to safeguard operations.

According to PTI sources, around 200–250 aircraft in India could be affected. The update primarily requires rolling back to previous software, and aircraft must undergo this change before they are cleared to fly again, Reuters reported citing an airline bulletin.

IndiGo, Air India say services on track despite delays In an official statement, a spokesperson for IndiGo said that the airline is undertaking all required inspections and updates to its A320 aircraft, adding that no services have been cancelled during the process.

“IndiGo is undertaking all required inspections and updates to its A320 family aircraft in full accordance with directives issued by EASA and Airbus. Working closely with both organisations, a total of 200 of our aircraft were identified for these checks,” the airline said.

“We are pleased to confirm that the required actions have already been completed on 160 aircraft by 12:00 IST, and inspections on the remaining aircraft are progressing well and will be completed within the timeline. We would also like to confirm that no flights have been cancelled as a result of these checks. However, a few flights may experience minimal delays,” it added.

Air India made a similar statement, noting that flights will have longer turnaround times and delays due to the software / hardware realignment for part of its Airbus A320 fleet, and that the process has already been completed for over 40% of the affected aircraft.

“Air India can confirm that there have been no cancellations due to this task and there isn't any major impact on schedule integrity across our network. However, some of our flights may be slightly delayed or rescheduled. Our colleagues on ground are there to assist the passengers,” Air India said on X.

The Tata-run airlines' low-cost carrier Air India Express also said that most of its fleet is not affected, the global guidance will still cause delays and cancellations.

Notably, Akasa Air and SpiceJet do not have any Airbus or A320s in their fleet.

What has the DGCA said? The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has in its own directive banned the use of multiple Airbus aircraft models following concerns about a safety risk posed by the company's software update.

The directive covers 338 jets, 56% (189 aircraft) of which have already received the software upgrade by Saturday afternoon, DGCA added.

The models of Airbus aircraft flagged include: A319-111, A319-112, A319-113, A319-114, A319-115, A319-131, A319-132, A319-133, A319-151N, A319-153N, A319- 171N, A319-173N, A320-211, A320-212, A320-214, A320-215, A320- 216, A320- 231, A320-232, A320-233, A320-251N, A320-252N, A320-253N, A320-271N, A320-272N, A320- 273N, A321-211, A321- 212, A321-213, A321-231, A321-232, A321-251N, A321-252N, A321- 253N, A321-251NX, A321-252NX, A321-253NX, A321-271N, A321- 272N, A321-271NX and A321-272NX.

The authority had noted that potentially impacted aircraft must complete the software / hardware updates and complete mandatory inspection before they are cleared to fly again. Thus, airlines are required to finish the process as soon as possible to mitigate disruptions.

Do passengers need to worry about safety? Since the updates are being undertaken proactively as a potential risk was identified, and it is being addressed in real time, there is a very low possibility of safety issues.

The EASA said that Airbus has requested airline operators to install a serviceable Elevator Aileron Computer in the affected aircraft. The ELAC transmits side-stick commands to the rear elevators.

Notably, the EASA’s compliance cut-off for Indian carriers is 5.30 am on 30 November. All aircraft must acquire the required ELAC upgrade or remain grounded until the modification is completed and certified. Notably, since the domestic airlines have notified near completion of the process, delays are expected to taper off in due time by the deadline.