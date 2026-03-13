IndiGo air-tickets to get costlier from March 14 amid increased fuel prices: Check additional prices for all routes

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo is hiking ticket prices for all its flights from 14 March (tomorrow) to take into account fuel surcharge amid a surge in jet fuel prices, the airline said in a statement.

Tickets of domestic and international flight on IndiGo are set to increase by ₹425 to ₹2,300, depending on the region of travel, as the airline passes on burden of increased fuel prices to customers. This comes as the war in West Asia has impacted oil supplies and rocketed fuel prices across the board.

Notably, jet fuel prices, which were around $85-$90/barrel before the war, have soared to $150-$200/ barrel since, as per a Reuters report.

Fuel prices up 85% due to geopolitical issues: IndiGo “IndiGo is introducing a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, effective on 14 March 2026. This measure is taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East. IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor indicates an over 85% increase in fuel prices for the region,” the statement read.

Jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is a significant part (nearly 40%) of airlines' operating cost, and the “sudden and steep increase” has material impact on all airlines, it added. Further the statement noted that offsetting the entire impact “requires a very substantial adjustment to fares”, IndiGo's hike is “relatively smaller… keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers”.

How much more will passengers now pay for tickets? As per the statement, the price hike has been imposed based on the region of travel and differs accordingly, from ₹425 to ₹2,300:

Routes Fuel Charge Within domestic India ₹ 425 Indian subcontinent ₹ 425 Middle East ₹ 900 Southeast Asia and China ₹ 1,800 Africa and West Asia ₹ 1,800 Europe ₹ 2,300

For how long will IndiGo's fuel surcharge be applicable? IndiGo apologised to passengers and said that it will make adjustments as and when appropriate.

“IndiGo regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate,” the statement said.

“IndiGo remains committed to giving wings to the nation by offering affordable, convenient and consistent travel to customers,” it added.

Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet announced fuel surcharge IndiGo is not the only airline to hike ticket prices. On March 10, full-cost carrier Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express also announced fuel surcharges on all flight tickets, to be implemented in three phases.

In the first phase, Air India began imposing fuel surcharge on all new bookings made from 12 March for flights operating to and from as follows:

₹ 399 applicable for domestic routes; to and from SAARC countries.

399 applicable for domestic routes; to and from SAARC countries. $10 applicable for flights to destinations in West Asia / Middle East.

$40-60 applicable for flights to destinations in Southeast Asia, including Singapore.

$60-90 applicable for flights to destinations in Africa.

In the second phase, Air India will impose a fuel surcharge on all new bookings made from 18 March, as follows:

$100-125 applicable for flights to Europe.

$150-200 applicable for flights to Australia and North America. Further, a third phase, covering East Asian markets including Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, will be announced in due course, the release said. It added that the airlines will review the surcharges periodically and make appropriate adjustments as required.

SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh on 10 March urged the government to cut jet fuel taxes and warned that airlines will have “no choice” but to introduce a fuel surcharge. He added that oil prices of even $90 a barrel are “completely unsustainable.”