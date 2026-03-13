IndiGo air-tickets to get costlier from March 14 amid increased fuel prices: Check additional prices for all routes

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo is hiking ticket prices for all its flights from 14 March (tomorrow) to take into account fuel surcharge amid a surge in jet fuel prices, the airline said in a statement.

Tickets of domestic and international flight on IndiGo are set to increase by ₹425 to ₹2,300, depending on the region of travel, as the airline passes on burden of increased fuel prices to customers. This comes as the war in West Asia has impacted oil supplies and rocketed fuel prices across the board.

Advertisement

Notably, jet fuel prices, which were around $85-$90/barrel before the war, have soared to $150-$200/ barrel since, as per a Reuters report.

Fuel prices up 85% due to geopolitical issues: IndiGo “IndiGo is introducing a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, effective on 14 March 2026. This measure is taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East. IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor indicates an over 85% increase in fuel prices for the region,” the statement read.

Jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is a significant part (nearly 40%) of airlines' operating cost, and the “sudden and steep increase” has material impact on all airlines, it added. Further the statement noted that offsetting the entire impact “requires a very substantial adjustment to fares”, IndiGo's hike is “relatively smaller… keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers”.

Advertisement

How much more will passengers now pay for tickets? As per the statement, the price hike has been imposed based on the region of travel and differs accordingly, from ₹425 to ₹2,300:

Routes Fuel Charge Within domestic India ₹ 425 Indian subcontinent ₹ 425 Middle East ₹ 900 Southeast Asia and China ₹ 1,800 Africa and West Asia ₹ 1,800 Europe ₹ 2,300

For how long will IndiGo's fuel surcharge be applicable? IndiGo apologised to passengers and said that it will make adjustments as and when appropriate.

“IndiGo regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate,” the statement said.

“IndiGo remains committed to giving wings to the nation by offering affordable, convenient and consistent travel to customers,” it added.

Advertisement

Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet announced fuel surcharge IndiGo is not the only airline to hike ticket prices. On March 10, full-cost carrier Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express also announced fuel surcharges on all flight tickets, to be implemented in three phases.

In the first phase, Air India began imposing fuel surcharge on all new bookings made from 12 March for flights operating to and from as follows:

₹ 399 applicable for domestic routes; to and from SAARC countries.

399 applicable for domestic routes; to and from SAARC countries. $10 applicable for flights to destinations in West Asia / Middle East.

$40-60 applicable for flights to destinations in Southeast Asia, including Singapore.

$60-90 applicable for flights to destinations in Africa.

In the second phase, Air India will impose a fuel surcharge on all new bookings made from 18 March, as follows:

Advertisement

$100-125 applicable for flights to Europe.

$150-200 applicable for flights to Australia and North America. Further, a third phase, covering East Asian markets including Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, will be announced in due course, the release said. It added that the airlines will review the surcharges periodically and make appropriate adjustments as required.

SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh on 10 March urged the government to cut jet fuel taxes and warned that airlines will have “no choice” but to introduce a fuel surcharge. He added that oil prices of even $90 a barrel are “completely unsustainable.”

Singh added that SpiceJet may consider grounding aircraft if high oil prices persist and that airlines could be forced to rethink expansion plans in such conditions.

Advertisement

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

X/ Twitter handle:

LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn