Come November, fly business class aboard IndiGo

New Delhi: India's largest airline, IndiGo, will offer business class on its top corporate route, Delhi-Mumbai, from November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline will open bookings for its business class product–IndiGo Stretch–from 6 August with fares starting at ₹18,018. The booking will be available for travel from 14 November.

IndiGo will start the premium service on the Delhi-Mumbai route and eventually add 12 domestic destinations, the airline's management said on the occasion of its 18th anniversary.

The airline, which has over 60% market share, also launched an indefinitely valid loyalty programme called Blu Chip.

The airline is set to induct A321 XLR (extra long range) aircraft in 2025 which will help it connect more destinations within 7-8 hour range from India and will add long-haul flights with effect from 2027 when it inducts wide-body A350 aircraft into its fleet.

Also read: What's on the horizon for IndiGo after its best year yet? The airline said it will add seven more international destinations before the end of the current financial year by March 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo added 15 aircraft during the June quarter and as of 30 June, had a fleet of 382 aircraft. With the target of adding an aircraft every week, IndiGo aims to double its fleet by 2030.

With free cash of ₹22,088 crore, the company has earlier stated its plans to continue spending on owning engines and aircraft. The airline now has 31 aircraft either owned or on finance lease and aims to add more aircraft on finance lease. Under these, the airline gets the right to own the asset at the end of thelease term of around 8-9 years at a nominal price.