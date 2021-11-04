Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  IndiGo airlines appoints Saguna Vaid as general counsel

IndiGo airlines appoints Saguna Vaid as general counsel

An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft
1 min read . 12:51 PM IST PTI

  • Vaid will be replacing Priya Mehra, who has joined upcoming low-cost carrier Akasa Air as its legal head
  • IndiGo is India's largest airline. It flew 22.66 lakh passengers in September

IndiGo airlines has appointed Saguna Vaid as its general counsel with effect from December 1, it said on Thursday.

Vaid will be replacing Priya Mehra, who has joined upcoming low-cost carrier Akasa Air as its legal head.

"Saguna joins IndiGo from Nokia Networks, where she was the director and head of Legal and Compliance for India and the APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) region," IndiGo said in its statement.

Prior to Nokia, Vaid was the vice president and general counsel for Asia at Genpact for over a decade during which time she also supported GE Aviation's operations, it mentioned.

"She has also worked with leading law firms in India and the Middle East, and her experience includes advising leading domestic airlines," the statement said.

IndiGo is India's largest airline. It flew 22.66 lakh passengers in September, a 57.5 per cent share of the total domestic market.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo, said Vaid's vast experience on advising and supporting businesses across geographies at Nokia, coupled with her experience in the aviation industry, will be extremely helpful for IndiGo and will aptly support the airline's international growth plans. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

