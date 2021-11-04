IndiGo airlines appoints Saguna Vaid as general counsel

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IndiGo airlines has appointed Saguna Vaid as its general counsel with effect from December 1, it said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo airlines has appointed Saguna Vaid as its general counsel with effect from December 1, it said on Thursday.

Vaid will be replacing Priya Mehra, who has joined upcoming low-cost carrier Akasa Air as its legal head. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Vaid will be replacing Priya Mehra, who has joined upcoming low-cost carrier Akasa Air as its legal head. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Saguna joins IndiGo from Nokia Networks, where she was the director and head of Legal and Compliance for India and the APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) region," IndiGo said in its statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to Nokia, Vaid was the vice president and general counsel for Asia at Genpact for over a decade during which time she also supported GE Aviation's operations, it mentioned.

"She has also worked with leading law firms in India and the Middle East, and her experience includes advising leading domestic airlines," the statement said.

IndiGo is India's largest airline. It flew 22.66 lakh passengers in September, a 57.5 per cent share of the total domestic market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.