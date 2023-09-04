IndiGo Airlines board of directors have approved an additional purchase of 10 A320 NEO family aircraft from French aircraft maker Airbus. The order for ten more aircrafts adds to the already placed order for 300 aircraft, as per the company filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo in 2019 had placed a record order of over 300 Airbus A320 NEO family aircraft worth around $33 billion at notional catalogue prices with France's Airbus. Notably, the delay in delivery of the A320 NEO family aircraft has been due to issues with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

Notably, IndiGo had in June 2023 placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. The order was touted to not only be IndiGo's largest order but also the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo Airlines' latest approved additional order, places A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft in the log book.

IndiGo operates over 300 aircraft and has previous orders totalling 480 aircraft which are yet to be delivered by the end of this decade. With the additional firm order of 500 aircraft for 2030-2035, IndiGo’s order-book has almost 1000 aircraft yet to be delivered well into the next decade.

With the A320 NEO aircraft, IndiGo aims to push their fuel efficiency and sustainability goals. The airline company has also said that the A320 NEO aircraft will aid in lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The young and fuel- efficient fleet will help IndiGo realize its sustainability ambitions, building on the already realized CO2 reduction of 21% between FY16 and FY23." IndiGo had said in June this year.

Commenting on this order, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, “It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An orderbook now of almost 1.000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India".