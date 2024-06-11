Indigo Airlines share price in focus as Interglobe Enterprises plans to offload stake worth $394 million
Rahul Bhatia's Interglobe Enterprises plans to sell stake worth $394 million, or 2%, in Interglobe Aviation, Indigo Airlines' parent, through a block deal, per Moneycontrol. Interglobe Aviation's stock closed up 4.37% at ₹4,562.55 on June 10.
The sale's floor price is set at ₹4,266 per share, a 6.5 per cent discount from Interglobe Aviation's closing price of ₹4,562.55 on June 10. Citi is acting as the investment banker for this deal, which includes a 365-day lock-up period for the seller, the report added.