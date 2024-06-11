Interglobe Enterprises Private Ltd, led by Rahul Bhatia, is set to sell stake worth $394 million in Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of Indigo Airlines, through a block deal, Moneycontrol reported citing multiple sources, putting the focus on its share price. The sale's floor price is set at ₹4,266 per share, a 6.5 per cent discount from Interglobe Aviation's closing price of ₹4,562.55 on June 10. Citi is acting as the investment banker for this deal, which includes a 365-day lock-up period for the seller, the report added.

This is the first time in many years that Bhatia is looking to unlock value and realize returns by offloading approximately 2 per cent of his stake. As of now, Interglobe Enterprises holds a 37.75 per cent stake in Interglobe Aviation, as per the report.

"The deal has been launched, and Bhatia is looking to offload around 2 per cent stake. This is the first time in many years that he is looking to unlock value and pocket some returns," said one of the sources, as quoted by Moneycontrol.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

Interglobe Aviation's stock price closed in green, up 4.37 per cent at ₹4,562.55 on June 10, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹1,76,105.16 crore as BSE.

Significantly, the terms of the deal include a 365-day lock-up period for the seller, a third source said. Furthermore, Rahul Bhatia's business portfolio extends beyond Interglobe Aviation, encompassing investments in the hotel and artificial intelligence sectors, which might require further funding. In April, Bhatia introduced the AI company AionOS in partnership with former Tech Mahindra MD CP Gurunani, as per the report.

Interglobe Aviation and Citi were not immediately available for comment, as per the Moneycontrol report.

Interglobe Aviation shares have skyrocketed by an impressive 80 per cent over the past year. This surge is largely attributed to its strategic foothold in the underdeveloped Indian aviation market.

