Indigo advisory on flights: What passengers should know about terminals, departures, schedules and more

Indian aviation major IndiGo, has announced that effective from April 15, this this year , all its flights arriving to and departing from Terminal 2 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will operate to/from Terminal 1, instead.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Indigo said that this change means that the airline will now operate from from Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at IGIA, New Delhi.

IndiGo Airlines Delhi Airport Travel Advisory — What Passengers Need to Know According to the airline, from April 15, all flights that used to operate from Delhi's T2 terminal, will be shifted to T2, due to maintenance.

The airline has alerted passengers to “expect possible schedule changes” to accoomodate for the shift in terminal operations.

Passengers are adviced to check for their updated terminal information here and the updated flight information here.

According to the travel advisory, “While notifications are being sent to registered contact details via Email and WhatsApp, we're also appending a list of flights that are being reassigned on our website, so you have all the information you need at your fingertips.”

The statement added, “Rest assured, we're right here to make your journey smooth, comfortable, and hassle-free. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Delhi Flight Operations hit by dust storm Over 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on April 11 due to a massive shift in weather conditions, where the national capital was hit by strong dust storms and gusty winds, PTI reported.

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, issued advisories notifying passengers of an overall delay in their flight schedules due to the delay or diversions caused by the dust storm in Delhi and other parts of north India.