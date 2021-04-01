Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >IndiGo announces 14 new flights under RCS. Details here

IndiGo announces 14 new flights under RCS. Details here

FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft
1 min read . 03:07 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • The company has started these flights on various routes including Bhubaneswar-Allahabad, Bhubaneswar-Varanasi, Bhopal-Allahabad, Dibrugarh-Dimapur, Shillong-Agartala and Shillong-Silchar
  • Earlier this year, the company added several new route from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and Gujarat's Rajkot

In a bid to expand its regional connectivity, Indian domestic carrier Indigo has introduced 14 new flights under the Udaan scheme, the company said on Thursday. With these flights, the carrier plan to connect states like Odisha with Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and expand in the North- East region.

As per a company release, it has started these flights on various routes including Bhubaneswar-Allahabad, Bhubaneswar-Varanasi, Bhopal-Allahabad, Dibrugarh-Dimapur, Shillong-Agartala and Shillong-Silchar.

Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

Earlier this year, the company added several new route from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and Gujarat's Rajkot.

(With inputs from the agencies)

