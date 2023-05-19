IndiGo announces 3% bonus to crew post Q4 results: Report2 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 10:29 PM IST
IndiGo on Thursday reported a record profit of ₹919.2 crore in the March quarte
Indigo on Friday announced that it will pay a bonus of 3 per cent to its crew after its March quarter results, according to media report. The company reported profit for the January-March quarter against a loss in the corresponding quarter in the year ago period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×