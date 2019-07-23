Budget carrier IndiGo is introducing daily non-stop flights between Jodhpur and Delhi and Jodhpur and Ahmedabad effective from 5 September 2019. "Come and say ‘Khamma Ghani’ to our 56th domestic destination, Jodhpur. Explore a palace, experience the vibrant culture and more as we introduce daily non-stop flights from Delhi and Ahmedabad," the airline tweeted. The fares on this new route are starting at ₹1999*, IndiGo noted. Jodhpur will be IndiGo's 56th destination.

The airline also started a new flight from Kolkata to Shillong from 20 July.

IndiGo, which has been on expansion path, had 235 planes in its fleet at the end of June. It flies to over 70 destinations.

IndiGo will also start daily non-stop flights on Mumbai-Singapore route and Mumbai-Bangkok route from 22 August.

IndiGo will also start six new international flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai. The new flights would be on Delhi-Jeddah, Mumbai-Kuwait and Mumbai-Dubai routes, the airline said.

"Effective July 25 and August 5, IndiGo will launch daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Jeddah, and Mumbai with Kuwait," the low-cost carrier said in a statement." Additionally, to cater to the increasing demand from the sector, the airline will also launch its third non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai," it added.

Currently, IndiGo is the leading airline in India as it has around 50 per cent share of the domestic air passenger market.

Propelled by higher passenger revenues, InterGlobe Aviation last week posted its highest ever quarterly profit of ₹1,203.14 crore for the three months ended June 30.



