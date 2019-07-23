Budget carrier IndiGo is introducing daily non-stop flights between Jodhpur and Delhi and Jodhpur and Ahmedabad effective from 5 September 2019. "Come and say ‘Khamma Ghani’ to our 56th domestic destination, Jodhpur. Explore a palace, experience the vibrant culture and more as we introduce daily non-stop flights from Delhi and Ahmedabad," the airline tweeted. The fares on this new route are starting at 1999*, IndiGo noted. Jodhpur will be IndiGo's 56th destination.

The airline also started a new flight from Kolkata to Shillong from 20 July.

IndiGo, which has been on expansion path, had 235 planes in its fleet at the end of June. It flies to over 70 destinations.

IndiGo will also start daily non-stop flights on Mumbai-Singapore route and Mumbai-Bangkok route from 22 August.

IndiGo will also start six new international flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai. The new flights would be on Delhi-Jeddah, Mumbai-Kuwait and Mumbai-Dubai routes, the airline said.

"Effective July 25 and August 5, IndiGo will launch daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Jeddah, and Mumbai with Kuwait," the low-cost carrier said in a statement." Additionally, to cater to the increasing demand from the sector, the airline will also launch its third non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai," it added.

Currently, IndiGo is the leading airline in India as it has around 50 per cent share of the domestic air passenger market.

Propelled by higher passenger revenues, InterGlobe Aviation last week posted its highest ever quarterly profit of 1,203.14 crore for the three months ended June 30.


RELATED STORIES
InterGlobe Aviation co-founder Rahul Bhatia (Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

IndiGo founders said to ready compromise deal

2 min read . 22 Jul 2019
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft. (Reuters )

IndiGo parent to raise board strength to 10

2 min read . 21 Jul 2019
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft. (Reuters)

IndiGo’s profits soar in June quarter, but what its investors want is peace

2 min read . 21 Jul 2019
IndiGo to seek shareholder nod to take woman director on board

IndiGo to seek shareholder nod to take woman director on board

1 min read . 20 Jul 2019
IndiGo flies high in Q1 amid falling-out between promoters

IndiGo flies high in Q1 amid falling-out between promoters

3 min read . 20 Jul 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue