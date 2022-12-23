IndiGo announces sale. Check flight tickets and other details here

IndiGo announces sale. Check flight tickets and other details here1 min read . 07:47 AM IST
Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a special holiday sale for domestic and international flights.
The 3-day sale, which began today, will offer fares starting from ₹2,023 for domestic flights and ₹4,999 for international flights. The sale is valid on travel from January 15, 2023, to April 14, 2023.
“This offer is made by InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo"), to the customers booking IndiGo flights from 06:00 hours on December 23, 2022 up to 23:59 hours on December 25, 2022 (“Offer Period") for travel between January 15, 2023 till April 14, 2023," IndiGo mentioned on its website.
Limited inventory is available under the Offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo, the airline added.
This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, and is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.
In addition, customers can also avail cashback from IndiGo’s partner bank HSBC.
Passengers carried by domestic airlines in India during January- November 2022 were at 1,105.10 lakhs as against 726.11 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an annual growth of 52.19 per cent, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India data showed on Monday.
In November, the operators carried 116.79 lakh passengers versus 105.16 lakh same month last year, a year-on-year increase of 11 per cent, data showed. The rise in civil aviation traffic in India can also be attributed to the recovery from the pandemic.
Further, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of November 2022 was a mere 0.25 per cent.
