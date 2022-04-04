Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IndiGo appoints aviation veteran RK Singh as advisor to Rahul Bhatia

On Monday, IndiGo shares closed 0.47% higher at 2,008 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 04 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • RK Singh, who had previously served on the Boards of Air India, Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, Air India Express will also be a part of IndiGo's leadership team.

Budget carrier IndiGo has appointed former bureaucrat and aviation veteran RK Singh as Principal Advisor to the airline's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia.

RK Singh is currently serving on the Board of CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd. Singh, who had previously served on the Boards of Air India, Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, Air India Express will also be a part of IndiGo's leadership team.

"Indian aviation has a long way to go and I foresee IndiGo continuing to play a significant role in this growth story. IndiGo's quest to expand footprint both domestically and internationally will take Indian aviation to newer heights," RK Singh said.

