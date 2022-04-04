IndiGo appoints aviation veteran RK Singh as advisor to Rahul Bhatia

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RK Singh, who had previously served on the Boards of Air India, Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, Air India Express will also be a part of IndiGo's leadership team.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Budget carrier IndiGo has appointed former bureaucrat and aviation veteran RK Singh as Principal Advisor to the airline's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Budget carrier IndiGo has appointed former bureaucrat and aviation veteran RK Singh as Principal Advisor to the airline's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia.
RK Singh is currently serving on the Board of CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd. Singh, who had previously served on the Boards of Air India, Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, Air India Express will also be a part of IndiGo's leadership team.
RK Singh is currently serving on the Board of CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd. Singh, who had previously served on the Boards of Air India, Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, Air India Express will also be a part of IndiGo's leadership team.
"Indian aviation has a long way to go and I foresee IndiGo continuing to play a significant role in this growth story. IndiGo's quest to expand footprint both domestically and internationally will take Indian aviation to newer heights," RK Singh said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Monday, IndiGo shares closed 0.47% higher at ₹2,008 apiece on NSE.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!