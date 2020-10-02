IndiGo appoints former WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky as additional director

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates the country's largest domestic airline IndiGo, on Friday said it has appointed former chief executive of Canadian airline WestJet Gregg Albert Saretsky as additional director in the company.

Saretsky, who has been inducted on the board of directors of the company on 1 October, is the nominee of promoter Rahul Bhatia-led InterGlobe Enterprise Group (IGE Group).

"As an Additional Director, Mr. Gregg Albert Saretsky holds office up to the date of (the) next Annual General Meeting (“AGM") of the Company. He is eligible to be appointed as a Director of the Company by the shareholders at the next AGM, liable to retire by rotation, subject to compliance with the provisions of section 160 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013," IndiGo said in a stock exchange notification.

"An aviation industry veteran, with an illustrious career spanning over 36 years, Mr. Gregg Albert Saretsky is presently associated with Wood Buffalo Economic Development Corporation, Fort Mcmurray, AB as Director and Chairman of the Board (since June 2018) and RECARO Holding GmbH, Stuttgart, Germany as Director, Advisory Board (since October 2018)," it added.

Earlier in 2019, the number of directors on the board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd was raised to 10 from six. This includes co-founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, and four independent directors.

At present, Rahul Bhatia and IGE Group own about 38% stake in InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo), while Rakesh Gangwal and his associates hold nearly 37%.

