Indian low-cost airline IndiGo has appointed Greg Saretsky as a special advisor to the company. The board of director approved the appointment on Sunday.

“The Board of Directors of IndiGo is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Saretsky, Member of the Board, to the position of Special Advisor with immediate effect. In this capacity, Gregg will work closely with Rono Dutta, the Executive Leadership Team of IndiGo, and Rahul Bhatia to accelerate operational and commercial improvement opportunities at the airline," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo said in a filing.

IndiGo had appointed Saretsy as additional director back in October last year. The aviation veteran had retired as the CEO of Canadian airline WestJet in 2018. Prior to WestJet, Saretsky was associated with Alaska Airlines.

“Gregg’s understanding of the low cost carrier model will serve us well as we work together to drive the change that will propel IndiGo to the next level and recover from the damaging effects of the pandemic," InterGlobe Aviation said in its filing.

