IndiGo appoints Greg Saretsky as special advisor

“The Board of Directors of IndiGo is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Saretsky, Member of the Board, to the position of Special Advisor with immediate effect. In this capacity, Gregg will work closely with Rono Dutta, the Executive Leadership Team of IndiGo, and Rahul Bhatia to accelerate operational and commercial improvement opportunities at the airline," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo said in a filing.

