IndiGo appoints Vikram Mehta, former IAF chief BS Dhanoa to its board

IndiGo appoints Vikram Mehta, former IAF chief BS Dhanoa to its board2 min read . 15 Apr 2022
- The appointments are subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and approval of the members of the company.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Budget carrier IndiGo appoints former Shell India chief Vikram Singh Mehta and former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa as the Independent Non-Executive Directors.
Budget carrier IndiGo appoints former Shell India chief Vikram Singh Mehta and former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa as the Independent Non-Executive Directors.
The appointments are subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and approval of the members of the company.
The appointments are subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and approval of the members of the company.
Vikram Singh Mehta will be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director in the vacancy caused by the second term of Anupam Khanna that came to an end on 26 March.
Both the appointments will be effective from the date of receipt of security clearance from the MoCA.
Vikram Singh Mehta is currently Chairman and Distinguished Fellow of CSEP (Centre for Social and Economic Progress).
“I am delighted and honored to be invited to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited. I have for long admired the success of its low-cost, courteous, efficient and on-time offering from the outside. I now look forward to seeing it cross new frontiers, from the inside," said Mehta
Mehta is an Independent Director on the Boards of a number of companies including Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, HT Media Ltd and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. He is also on the Boards of Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company, Overseers of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, and the Global Advisory Board of Macro Advisory Partners. M
Meanwhile BS Dhanoa will be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director in the vacancy which will arise on Meleveetil Damodaran stepping down as an Independent Director on attaining the age of 75 years on May 3, 2022.
Dhanoa has an illustrious career with the IAF and has served at various ranks. He served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South-Western Air Command before taking over as the Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) in May 2015.
He served as the 25th Chief of the IAF from January 1, 2017, to September 30, 2019, and led the IAF when it executed air strikes over a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019.
Dhanoa is currently an Independent Director on the Board of Hero MotoCorp Ltd from October 2020.
“Delighted to be on the immensely talented Board of IndiGo, the market leader in civil aviation of our country with an inherent belief in performance and safety, values I cherished the most during my service in the IAF," Dhanoa said.
“All of us at IndiGo are absolutely thrilled to have two such distinguished personalities join our Board. Mehta brings years of experience running major corporations and a wealth of knowledge from working on some of the leading Boards in India. We will gain immensely from Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa’s exemplary leadership and crisis management skills. We look forward to the guidance and counsel of these two very special people," IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.