IndiGo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta, former Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa to its board

These appointments, however, are subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and approval of the members of the company
NEW DELHI: IndiGo, promoted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., has appointed Vikram Singh Mehta, former chairman, Shell group of companies in India, and BS Dhanoa, former air chief marshal, as independent non-executive directors to the airline’s board.
These appointments, however, are subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and approval of the members of the company, the country’s largest domestic airline company said in a statement.
Mehta will replace Anupam Khanna, whose second term on the board ended on 26 March, IndiGo added in the statement.
Mehta, who is currently the chairman of a think-tank called CSEP (Centre for Social and Economic Progress), is also on the boards of Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company, Overseers of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, and the Global Advisory Board of Macro Advisory Partners
Dhanoa replaces Meleveetil Damodaran, who’s stepping down as an independent director on 3 May.
According to IndiGo, other people on the airline’s board of directors include Pallavi Shardul Shroff, managing partner of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., Venkataramani Sumantran, adjunct professor at MISI-Massachusetts Institute of Technology, promoter and managing director Rahul Bhatia, Rohini Bhatia, chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta, aviation industry veteran Gregg Albert Saretsky, and Anil Parashar, a member of InterGlobe group’s executive committee.
“All of us at IndiGo are ‘absolutely’ thrilled to have two such distinguished personalities join our Board," said Ronojoy Dutta in the statement.
“Mehta brings years of experience running major corporations and a wealth of knowledge from working on some of the leading Boards in India. We will gain immensely from Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa’s exemplary leadership and crisis management skills," he added.