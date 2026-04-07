Can IndiGo fly out of this perfect storm?

Since listing in November 2015, IndiGo has seen comparable selloffs only twice. The first was during the covid pandemic in 2020, when the global aviation industry ground to a halt. The second came in late 2018, when the airline was headed for its first annual loss after eight consecutive years of net profit, an outlier in Indian aviation. In both instances, the recovery was sharp: over the subsequent six months, the stock rose 45% in 2020 and 95% in 2019.