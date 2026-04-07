The past four months have been a stretch of severe turbulence for IndiGo, with India’s largest airline hitting one air pocket after another.
Can IndiGo fly out of this perfect storm?
SummaryIndiGo’s share prices have tumbled by over 30%. Only twice in the past has IndiGo’s share price suffered a greater fall than this time. Both times, it rebounded with elan. This time, the airline faces a bigger, multi-front challenge.
The past four months have been a stretch of severe turbulence for IndiGo, with India’s largest airline hitting one air pocket after another.
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