The country’s largest airline IndiGo’s Bangalore-Delhi flight early on Monday will mark the resumption of air travel in India after a gap of two months, as per the final schedule drawn up by the civil aviation authorities.

Over a thousand flights will take off on Monday as airlines get back to business with one third the capacity prescribed under the summer schedule. Indigo flight 6E2625 from Bangalore to Delhi at 40 minutes past midnight will mark the commencement of domestic airline operations with rigorous safety precautions to check the spread of Coronavirus infections, as per the final schedule. There will be 1095 departures on 25 May, said a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The number of flights on first day may vary depending on airlines’ booking position," said the official. IndiGo had on Friday issued a set of instructions to passengers about the protocols to be maintained while travelling. “Please be assured that we fully intend to build for India, the best air transportation system in the world," the statement had said.

