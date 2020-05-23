IndiGo’s Bangalore-Delhi flight to mark resumption of domestic air travel

Over a thousand flights will take off on Monday as airlines get back to business with one third the capacity prescribed under the summer schedule. Indigo flight 6E2625 from Bangalore to Delhi at 40 minutes past midnight will mark the commencement of domestic airline operations with rigorous safety precautions to check the spread of Coronavirus infections, as per the final schedule. There will be 1095 departures on 25 May, said a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.