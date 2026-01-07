IndiGo becomes first airline in India to introduce Airbus A321XLR in its fleet – Key features and other details

India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced on Wednesday, 7 January that the first Airbus A321 XLR aircraft has successfully landed in Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the country's aviation industry.

IndiGo becomes the first Indian airline to include an Airbus A321XLR in its fleet. The long-range version of the Airbus A321neo arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, this morning. It will operate on the airline’s upcoming non-stop routes from Mumbai to Athens starting 23 January 2026, and from Delhi to Athens from 24 January 2026, with flights three times weekly on both routes.

Also Read | From Airbus to bus: Operators hope to retain users as IndiGo fiasco spurs demand

What is Airbus A321XLR? The Airbus A321XLR, a next-generation narrow-body aircraft with a range of up to 8,700 km and improved fuel efficiency, will enable IndiGo to operate longer international routes from India while keeping costs low. It has a dual-class setup with 12 IndiGoStretch seats and 183 economy seats. Both cabins are equipped with RECARO seating, offering a comfortable and enjoyable experience on long flights, IndiGo said in a release on 7 January.

Out of the total firm order of 40 A321XLR aircraft, nine are scheduled for delivery in 2026. Following its first international deployment for non-stop flights to Athens, the remaining aircraft will be assigned to existing routes, including Istanbul, Turkey, and Bali.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on A321XLR aircraft Speaking on the latest development, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of the airline said, “IndiGo is honoured to be the first Indian airline to welcome the Airbus A321XLR into its fleet – an important milestone as we prepare to redefine long-haul travel for India. The advanced capabilities of this aircraft enable us to reach newer regions across the globe and further strengthen India’s position as a key player in international aviation.”

He further added, “We are happy to partner with Airbus and RECARO on this journey as we combine next-generation aircraft performance, enhanced fuel efficiency, and a thoughtfully designed cabin environment to deliver a comfortable, onboard experience."

Meanwhile, Jürgen Westermeier, President & Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia said, "The arrival of the first A321XLR marks a new milestone in our journey with IndiGo and a proud moment for Indian aviation.