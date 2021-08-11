Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it has initiated priority check-in facilities for passengers so that long queues at the airport boarding gates can be avoided.

However, priority boarding facility will be available for a limited number of passengers per flight on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, it said, "The customers can book this service on IndiGo website, mobile app or via the call centre during the booking process or add it later through the My Bookings portal at a nominal cost of ₹400 per passenger per flight."

Initially, the service will be available on domestic travel between the metro cities. Later, it will be opened for the entire domestic network in a phased manner.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer IndiGo said, “At IndiGo, we are always striving to enhance the travel experience for our customers. The priority boarding will not only help customers save time at boarding gates, but also ensure comfort for families and senior citizens. We are constantly working towards measures and services to strengthen air travel as the safest choice for travellers."

"We are confident that this option will enhance the passenger comfort and trust, augmenting the overall demand for air travel. We are committed to offering an on-time, hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean clean flying machine."

