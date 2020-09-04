IndiGo bets big on festive season for demand revival

At present, IndiGo operates at least 10% more charter and cargo flights than its scheduled commercial flights. IndiGo operates about 600 daily flights. “Our priority is to increase our domestic capacity to pre-covid level by the end of the current fiscal. Next would be to re-establish our international network, which will take little more time, because of international restrictions. International flights are only under air bubbles, which have restrictions, so we will wait and see and analyse before starting international operations," he said. The airline is also considering the purchase if wide body planes for long-haul operations. “As it’s a major move, we want to be sure before we decide as we want to earn money from them," he said.