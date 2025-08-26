IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and family to offload stake worth ₹7,028 crore in mega block deal: Report

IndiGo parent company InterGlobe Aviation's promoters may offload stake worth around ₹7,028 crore in a mega block deal, according to a report by NDTV Profit.

Advertisement

As per the term sheet quoted by the publication, IndoGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family Trust will offload up to 1.21 crore shares of the company together, amounting to ₹7,027.7 crore. This represents a 3.1 per cent stake in the aviation company.

Livemint could not independently verify the details of the IndiGo block deal. This article will be updated once there is an official confirmation.

According to the report, the offer price of the issue has been fixed at ₹5,808 per share, indicating a discount of 3.1 per cent as compared to the closing price of ₹6,050 per share.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are among the multinational investment banks that are managing the InterGlobe Aviation block deal.

Advertisement

The promoters, as of June, owned a 7.8 per cent stake together in InterGlobe Aviation, the aviation company that operates under the name IndiGo. Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal owned 4.73 per cent stake in the company, while Shobha Gangwal and JP Morgan Trust Company of Delaware held 3.8 per cent stake as the trustee under the identity of Chinkerpoo Family Trust.

IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sold a 5.7 per cent stake worth $1.36 billion in the low-cost carrier through a block deal, Reuters reported on May 27.

Also Read | Apollo Hospitals shares in focus amid likely ₹1,489 crore block deal

Rakesh Gangwal had resigned from the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation in February 2022, saying that he would slowly offload his entire stake over the next five years.

Gangwal, 71, co-founded IndiGo in 2006 with Managing Director Rahul Bhatia.

Advertisement

Shares of IndiGo settled 1.08 per cent lower at ₹6,050 on the NSE. The business update was shared post market hours.

IndiGo Q1 Results InterGlobe Aviation announced a consolidated net profit of ₹2,176 crore during the first quarter of 2025-26, despite a turbulent operating environment influenced by geopolitical tensions, airspace restrictions, and a tragic aviation accident in Ahmedabad.

The carrier registered about 12 per cent year-on-year growth in passenger volumes, carrying 3.1 crore passengers during the April-June 2025 quarter, showcasing resilient demand even as yields declined by 5 per cent to ₹4.98 per km and load factor dipped by 2.1 points to 84.6 per cent.

Revenue from operations rose 4.7 per cent to ₹20,496 crore. However, the airline's profit after tax dropped 20.2 per cent from ₹2,729 crore in Q1.