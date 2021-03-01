IndiGo, BOC Aviation ink sale-leaseback pact for eight A320neo planes

IndiGo, one of the largest customers of Airbus SE worldwide, has placed orders for 100 A320ceo, 332 A320neo and 398 A321neo planes, according to data from the French aircraft manufacturers website. The airline has so far received 100 A320ceo, 120 A320neo and 30 A321neo planes. Most of the planes operated by the airline have been financed through SLB transactions.