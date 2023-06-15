IndiGo breaches 60%-mark in domestic market share2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 07:35 PM IST
The airline's market share increased to 61.4% in May from 57.5% in April
New Delhi:
IndiGo, India’s largest airline, made history by securing a 61.4% market share in the domestic civil aviation sector during May, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed. This is the highest market share secured by the airline in its history of over 16 years. This is the second time the airline has crossed 60% mark. Its market share in July 2020 was at 60.4%.
