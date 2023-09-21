IndiGo, British Airways sign codeshare pact

New Delhi: India’s largest airline IndiGo has signed a codeshare partnership with UK flag carrier British Airways {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

InterGlobe Aviation-promoted IndiGo currently has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Qantas, Virgin Atlantic, KLM, American Airlines, and Air France.

Under a codeshare agreement, airlines agree to sell seats in each other's flights in order to provide their respective customers a wider network.

With this codeshare partnership with IndiGo, British Airways will now be able to add three additional routes to their existing network, including Rajkot to London Heathrow via Mumbai, Vadodara to London Heathrow via Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram to London Heathrow via Mumbai.

The agreement means that customers traveling, for example from Rajkot to London, or transiting through London Heathrow, or vice versa, will be able to connect to their destination on a single ticket.

"All British Airways customers traveling onwards with IndiGo will be able to enjoy a complimentary meal," British Airways said. Under the codeshare, the airline will also allow baggage allowance of up to two checked bags up to 23 kilos per person in economy for flights to India.

Currently, British Airways is operating 56 flights a week, to five Indian gateways such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

The codeshare flights will be available to book from today for travel from 12 October 2023, subject to government approvals, the airline added.

IndiGo currently has more than 320 aircraft in its fleet and operates over 1900 daily flights. It connects 81 domestic destinations and is set to soon include 32 international destinations in its network.