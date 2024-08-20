Companies
Class war: IndiGo shows Air India it means business
Mihir Mishra , Anu Sharma 10 min read 20 Aug 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Summary
- Flying business class on IndiGo, between Delhi and Mumbai, would initially cost ₹18,000. You may have to pay ₹26,000 to fly the same class in Air India. Which airline would you pick?
New Delhi: In 2016, after IndiGo had logged ten successful years with its single-class, low-cost model, executives from Airbus knocked on its doors with a tempting pitch. They offered the Indian carrier six dual-aisle Airbus 330 planes for free to test the medium- and long-haul international market on a pilot basis. Airbus said payment would have to be made only if IndiGo chose to continue operating the planes.
