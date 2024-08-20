Class war: IndiGo shows Air India it means business

A full-service airline?

The low-cost focus is what helped IndiGo become the undisputed market leader in just a few years. And that, said Bhatia, will not change. “It will always be a low-cost airline. People use the term ‘low-cost’ quite loosely. Low cost is anything that you do; you have to make sure you have the lowest cost structure in the industry—I don’t put that in the context of India, I put that in the context of the world," he told Mint during the interaction two weeks ago. “And so, when we launch a new product like the one we launched today, it doesn’t move away from the theme of our low-cost airline."