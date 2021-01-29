IndiGo cancels QIP plans

India’s largest domestic airline, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd operated- IndiGo , has cancelled its plans to raise funds through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, and will instead raise capital through sale and lease back (SLB) transactions and other financing options.

"There are several financing options (before us). The ongoing deliveries of neo aircraft (A320neo/A321neo) in FY 22 will bring further liquidity," IndiGo's chief financial officer Aditya Pande told analysts during the airline's post result call on Thursday.

Pande said the airline will not raise funds through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, but didn't elaborate further.

The board of directors of IndiGo had in August approved raising up to ₹4,000 crore through QIP transaction.

IndiGo is one of the pioneers of sale and lease back (SLB) transactions in Indian aviation industry.

A sale and leaseback is a transaction in which the owner sells the aircraft, and then takes it back on lease from the buyer. This kind of deal typically removes the aircraft, and its associated debt, from the carrier’s balance sheet.

At the end of the December quarter, IndiGo had ₹18,365.3 crore cash, including free cash of ₹10,920.7 crore. The total debt of the airline stood at ₹27,726.10 crore during the same period.

The airline reported a net loss of ₹620.14 crore during the December quarter, compared to ₹1,194.83 crore losses in the quarter to September. IndiGo had reported a profit of ₹495.97 crore during October-December 2019.

Passenger demand fell during the second half of December, due to the news of the spread of a new variant of coronavirus (from UK), though it bounced back during the second week of January, the airline's chief executive Rono Dutta told analysts during the post result call.

"Clearly we want aircraft utilization to be higher. We are confident that revenue will increase with capacity (increment). But, we are not getting an eight week booking period," Dutta said, indicating that most passengers are still booking close to their travel dates, which is contributing to lower fares.

IndiGo, which had 280 aircraft in its fleet at the end of 31 December 2020, will take deliveries of Airbus A320neo and A321neo planes in the coming quarters. Of the 280 aircraft currently in the airline's fleet, 272 are on operating lease while 15 aircraft are either owned by the airline or on finance lease.

The airline is in the process of retiring its older A320ceo fleet and replacing them with more fuel efficient A320neo planes. It currently has 120 A320neo, 111 A320ceo, 30 A321neo and 26 ATR planes.

