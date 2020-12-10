IndiGo cautions against fake job offers

IndiGo cautions against fake job offers1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 11:25 AM IST
- IndiGo has asked the candidates to be 'alert and never fall for such scams'
- If you see a job post on social media, always tverify the same on careers.goIndiGo.in, the airline states
Budget carrier IndiGo has cautioned the candidates eager to apply for a job with the company. The airline has advised the applicants to be vigilant of the fraudulent offers in airline’s name.
"Please be cautioned of certain people claiming to represent IndiGo - misusing the brand name & the names of our employees, demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs," IndiGo said in a tweet.
Sharing a 25-second video clip on its official Twitter handle, the airline has asked the candidates to be 'alert and never fall for such scams.'
So, if you are looking for a job with IndiGo? Here are some precautions to take before proceeding as mentioned by the airline.
- If you see a job post on social media, always tverify the same on careers.goIndiGo.in
- If you are asked to deposit a fee - application fee, interview fee, document verification fee - for the job that you have applied, never make any such payment as the budget carrier never asks for any such fee.
-If the agency is demanding money against job guarantee, then be alert, it's fake. Remember, IndiGo never asks for money for hiring.
Meanwhile, India's biggest airline, IndiGo, expects to reach 80% of usual domestic capacity by the end of December, its chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said, Reuters reported. The airline hopes to reach 100% of normal domestic capacity by early next year
The low-cost airline, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, reported last month a loss of ₹11.95 billion in the second quarter ended September 30 as Covid-19 pandemic curbs dented its operations.
