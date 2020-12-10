IndiGo cautions against fake job offers

Budget carrier IndiGo has cautioned the candidates eager to apply for a job with the company. The airline has advised the applicants to be vigilant of the fraudulent offers in airline’s name.

"Please be cautioned of certain people claiming to represent IndiGo - misusing the brand name & the names of our employees, demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs," IndiGo said in a tweet.

Sharing a 25-second video clip on its official Twitter handle, the airline has asked the candidates to be 'alert and never fall for such scams.'

Please be cautioned of certain people claiming to represent IndiGo - misusing the brand name & the names of our employees, demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs. Visit https://t.co/yjQzTXu9i6 for more information. #LetsIndiGo #aviation #JobScam #Scam pic.twitter.com/DLOUkhVPYY — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 10, 2020

So, if you are looking for a job with IndiGo? Here are some precautions to take before proceeding as mentioned by the airline.

- If you see a job post on social media, always tverify the same on careers.goIndiGo.in

- If you are asked to deposit a fee - application fee, interview fee, document verification fee - for the job that you have applied, never make any such payment as the budget carrier never asks for any such fee.

-If the agency is demanding money against job guarantee, then be alert, it's fake. Remember, IndiGo never asks for money for hiring.

Meanwhile, India's biggest airline, IndiGo, expects to reach 80% of usual domestic capacity by the end of December, its chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said, Reuters reported. The airline hopes to reach 100% of normal domestic capacity by early next year

The low-cost airline, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, reported last month a loss of ₹11.95 billion in the second quarter ended September 30 as Covid-19 pandemic curbs dented its operations.

