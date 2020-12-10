IndiGo cautions against fake job offers

IndiGo cautions against fake job offers1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
- IndiGo has asked the candidates to be 'alert and never fall for such scams'
- If you see a job post on social media, always tverify the same on careers.goIndiGo.in, the airline states
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Budget carrier IndiGo has cautioned the candidates eager to apply for a job with the company. The airline has advised the applicants to be vigilant of the fraudulent offers in airline’s name.
Budget carrier IndiGo has cautioned the candidates eager to apply for a job with the company. The airline has advised the applicants to be vigilant of the fraudulent offers in airline’s name.
"Please be cautioned of certain people claiming to represent IndiGo - misusing the brand name & the names of our employees, demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs," IndiGo said in a tweet.
"Please be cautioned of certain people claiming to represent IndiGo - misusing the brand name & the names of our employees, demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs," IndiGo said in a tweet.
Also read: The pandemic push to the silver economy
Sharing a 25-second video clip on its official Twitter handle, the airline has asked the candidates to be 'alert and never fall for such scams.'
So, if you are looking for a job with IndiGo? Here are some precautions to take before proceeding as mentioned by the airline.
- If you see a job post on social media, always tverify the same on careers.goIndiGo.in
- If you are asked to deposit a fee - application fee, interview fee, document verification fee - for the job that you have applied, never make any such payment as the budget carrier never asks for any such fee.
-If the agency is demanding money against job guarantee, then be alert, it's fake. Remember, IndiGo never asks for money for hiring.
Meanwhile, India's biggest airline, IndiGo, expects to reach 80% of usual domestic capacity by the end of December, its chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said, Reuters reported. The airline hopes to reach 100% of normal domestic capacity by early next year
The low-cost airline, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, reported last month a loss of ₹11.95 billion in the second quarter ended September 30 as Covid-19 pandemic curbs dented its operations.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.