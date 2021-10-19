New Delhi: The country's largest domestic airline, InterGlobe Aviation Limited-operated IndiGo , on Tuesday issued an advisory about fake job offers doing the rounds on social media.

"IndiGo, through its creatives on anti-fake jobs campaign across social media and website is raising awareness of how certain people claiming to represent IndiGo are misusing the brand name and the names of IndiGo employees, demanding money in exchange for interviews, jobs, or trainings," the airline said in a statement.

The airline does not charge any money for conducting interviews, providing jobs, or imparting trainings on joining, it said. "IndiGo strictly advises to report the matter to the police if someone asks for money and promises a job at the airline," it said adding that the carrier is also taking appropriate actions for cases that get reported.

Various fraudulent offers of airline jobs in exchange of money have been doing the rounds lately. Many people have in the past fallen for these deceitful job offers and lost money.

“We have been cautioning job seekers through awareness campaigns via advisories and commercials. We believe that as the market leader, it is our responsibility to identify and control such malpractices that not just impact IndiGo but also other companies in the sector," IndiGo's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

"We have been working in close collaboration with law enforcement department to identify these offenders with success in the past. We hope to put an end to this menace with support from the police department and awareness amongst people," he added.

