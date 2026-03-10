IndiGo News Live Updates: CEO Pieter Elbers resigns months after operational meltdown, Rahul Bhatia takes charge

IndiGo News Live Updates: IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers resigned from his position on 10 March, citing “personal reasons.” His resignation comes three months after the operational meltdown, during which IndiGo witnessed widespread flight cancellations across India. Between December 3 and 5, nearly 2,500 flights were cancelled, and a hundred others were delayed, affecting roughly 300,000 passengers.
Following Elbers' resignation, who joined the company back in September 2022, IndiGo's co-founder, Rahul Bhatia, is now back in the spotlight, with him taking charge as interim CEO. Bhatia, in an internal note to the employees, expressed gratitude and vowed to fix the mess.
Rahul Bhatia, 66, is the Group Managing Director of InterGlobe Enterprises. He shall, in the interim, assume management of the affairs of the airline until such time that the Company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order, the airline said.
Following Elbers' resignation, IndiGo released a statement. The company said, “With immediate effect, Pieter Elbers will be stepping down as InterGlobe Aviation Limited’s (IndiGo) CEO. The Board of Directors would like to thank Pieter for his contribution and service to the organization, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”
“I step into my expanded role of managing the affairs of IndiGo with a deep sense of responsibility—not only to the company's customers and its shareholders, but to every employee who powers this airline,” Bhatia wrote in an internal note to IndiGo employees after he took over as interim CEO of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. following the resignation of Pieter Elbers — effective immediately.
