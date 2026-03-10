IndiGo News Live Updates: CEO Pieter Elbers resigns months after operational meltdown, Rahul Bhatia takes charge

IndiGo News Live Updates: IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers resigned from his position on 10 March, citing “personal reasons.” His resignation comes three months after the operational meltdown, during which IndiGo witnessed widespread flight cancellations across India. Between December 3 and 5, nearly 2,500 flights were cancelled, and a hundred others were delayed, affecting roughly 300,000 passengers.

Following Elbers' resignation, who joined the company back in September 2022, IndiGo's co-founder, Rahul Bhatia, is now back in the spotlight, with him taking charge as interim CEO. Bhatia, in an internal note to the employees, expressed gratitude and vowed to fix the mess.