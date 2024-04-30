IndiGo recently announced a firm order for 30 wide-body A350-900 planes. Currently, the airline has a fleet of more than 350 narrow-body planes and is expanding its presence overseas.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers on Tuesday said the delivery of Airbus A350-900 aircraft would commence in 2027.

Interglobe Aviation-owned IndiGo has placed an order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

"We are analysing the routes, but the planes have the capabilities to reach the said destinations directly," Pieter Elbers said while replying to a query about routes for expanding into the US and Europe, as per an ANI post on X (formerly Twitter).

On April 25, the airline announced a firm order for 30 wide-body A350-900 planes and the option to buy 70 more such aircraft.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 350 narrow-body planes and is expanding its presence overseas.

The carrier also operates two wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines to Istanbul from Delhi and Mumbai.

The A350-900 planes will be powered by Rolls Royce's Trent XWB engine.

In a statement, IndiGo said it is entering the "wide-body space with an order for 30 firm Airbus A350-900 aircraft".

It also has purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft "at its discretion, for possible future needs under certain conditions".

Pieter Elbers has termed it as a “historic moment".

With A350 planes, IndiGo said it will be able to connect to the world from various Indian metros.

"The mission capability of this aircraft (A350) coupled with the efficiency of the Trent XWB engine will offer IndiGo unprecedented optionality as it embarks on the next stage of its wonderful journey of addressing the rapidly evolving needs of the Indian customer and our nation," the statement said.

IndiGo, which started flying in 2006, has a domestic market share of more than 60 per cent.

The pricing of the Airbus A350-900 aircraft was not available.

In June last year, IndiGo had placed the largest-ever single aircraft order by any airline for 500 aircraft with Airbus.

