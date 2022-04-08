This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a communique to employees, Dutta stated that the issue of salaries is on everyone's mind. He also said the aviation industry is struggling due to sky-high oil prices.
Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), CEO, Ronojoy Dutta says raising salaries is a difficult and thorny issue. However, he assures that the airline will constantly review and adjust wages based on its profitability and the competitive environment. Currently, India Inc will be reviewing employees' performance for the appraisal for the financial year 2021-22.
Dutta said, "It is a difficult and thorny issue but I think the underlying imperatives are to consider the wage structure in competitive industries, to take into account the profitability of the company, to empathize with employees trying to earn a living wage in an inflationary environment and above all to consider the contributions made by employees every single day to the success of this company," reported by PTI.
The CEO stated that it is not an easy task to hit exactly the right balance between all these factors but the good news is that the airline will constantly be reviewing and adjusting wages as the competitive environment and profit picture evolve.
As aviation fuel accounts for 40% of IndiGo's cost, Dutta stated that the total costs have increased significantly.
Dutta reveals a gloomy situation to offset higher costs. He says, "the general perception is that we can simply pass through the cost of higher fuel by charging more from the customer. The truth, however, is that as we raise fares fewer people choose to travel, so beyond a certain point higher ticket prices actually result in a decline of revenues."
Thereby, Dutta explains that it is this balance between higher costs and higher ticket prices that the airline is having to manage very carefully.
Acknowledging the drastic slowdown in Coronavirus cases, Dutta said, "Mercifully, COVID came and went and we are hoping that the spike in fuel prices will also similarly subside."
Earlier, on Monday, the airline had suspended a few pilots who were planning to organize a strike on Tuesday for protesting against salary pay cuts that were carried out during the peak days of the pandemic.
Indigo has 23,711 employees on its rolls as of March 31, 2022.
