IndiGo’s new CEO Willie Walsh flags A350 induction as vital for international growth

IndiGo’s new chief executive officer William ‘Willie’ Walsh has identified the induction of the Airbus A350 as the key milestone for the airline to expand overseas operations profitably over the next five years as it seeks to capture a larger share of international traffic and make India a global aviation hub.
“I think that will be the successful introduction into service of the Airbus A350, which will facilitate our ambition to expand our international operations in a profitable way,” Walsh told shareholders at the 23rd annual general meeting of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company, his first since taking charge on 3 August.