IndiGo’s new CEO Willie Walsh flags A350 induction as vital for international growth

IndiGo’s new chief executive officer William ‘Willie’ Walsh has identified the induction of the Airbus A350 as the key milestone for the airline to expand overseas operations profitably over the next five years as it seeks to capture a larger share of international traffic and make India a global aviation hub.
IndiGo’s new chief executive officer William ‘Willie’ Walsh has identified the induction of the Airbus A350 as the key milestone for the airline to expand overseas operations profitably over the next five years as it seeks to capture a larger share of international traffic and make India a global aviation hub.
“I think that will be the successful introduction into service of the Airbus A350, which will facilitate our ambition to expand our international operations in a profitable way,” Walsh told shareholders at the 23rd annual general meeting of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company, his first since taking charge on 3 August.
“I think that will be the successful introduction into service of the Airbus A350, which will facilitate our ambition to expand our international operations in a profitable way,” Walsh told shareholders at the 23rd annual general meeting of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company, his first since taking charge on 3 August.
The strategy was outlined at the AGM on Thursday. Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said India’s “massive long-haul” market remained underserved.
“Indian carriers must capture outbound wealth currently dominated by foreign carriers,” Mehta said.
IndiGo has firm orders for 60 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled from next year. The A350-900 aircraft can carry 300 to 350 passengers in a standard three-class seating configuration and has an average range of 8,500 nautical miles (15,700km).
With these planes, IndiGo can widen its overseas operations. It can fly non-stop from Delhi and Mumbai to destinations including those on North America’s east coast and Midwest; all major hubs in Europe; Australia and New Zealand, and Seoul and Tokyo. The airline currently operates flights to over 35 destinations in West Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Europe, and Africa.
IndiGo has not said which routes it will tap through the long-haul planes. A questionnaire sent to IndiGo on which routes it will fly was yet to be answered.
In an April BBC interview, when Walsh was director-general of the International Air Transport Association and named chief executive-designate of IndiGo, he said it was a “scandal” that India had only about 50 widebody aircraft, given the country’s size. The fleet, he said, “should be much bigger.”
Walsh also pointed to India’s reliance on Gulf hubs for North America traffic as an opportunity for more direct long-haul connectivity.
Significant milestone
“We view the reaffirmation of IndiGo’s long-haul ambitions positively,” aviation analyst Jainam Shah of Equirus Securities said. “The A350 induction will be a significant milestone for the airline, marking its transition into a scaled widebody, long-haul operation.”
IndiGo currently has no widebody aircraft, although it has six of them on lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. Its own fleet consists of more than 400 narrowbody Airbus jets, including the A320neo family aircraft and A321XLRs, as well as ATRs. Rival Air India is the only carrier with widebody planes for long-haul flights, consisting of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Boeing 777s and Airbus A350-900s.
IndiGo expects international flights to reach about 40% of its overall capacity by FY30, from roughly 30% currently.
“We see a huge opportunity for India to develop in similar ways to some of the global hubs in the Middle East and in Europe, not just serving India but to serve the world over India,” Walsh said.
Shah of Equirus Securities said international capacity had risen from 15% of IndiGo’s total in FY22 to 32% in FY26.
“With A321XLRs enabling mid- to long-haul expansion, A350s supporting long-haul routes, and continued additions to the international network, we see sufficient capacity and network levers for IndiGo to reach the 40% target by FY30.”
Walsh stressed that expansion would have to preserve IndiGo’s cost advantage.
“We have to remain focused on the profitable development of our long-haul network and take all measures to ensure that we continue to be the leader when it comes to costs in our industry,” he said.
IndiGo’s long-haul strategy, however, has seen a reset. In July, IndiGo said it would discontinue its Boeing 787-9 operations and end its damp-lease agreement with Norway’s Norse Atlantic Airways from October-end. The arrangement was designed to accelerate IndiGo’s entry into long-haul markets and build operational expertise ahead of its own A350 fleet.
Pause, not retreat
However, prolonged airspace restrictions, higher fuel prices, longer routes and adverse currency movements altered the operating economics of the Norse deal. The Norse withdrawal represents a pause, rather than a retreat, from its long-haul plans, with Walsh reiterating the strategy at the AGM.
After the Norse programme, Mumbai-Amsterdam will continue with an A321XLR, while IndiGo will suspend its London Heathrow services until the A350s arrive.
Walsh has taken charge at a difficult time for Indian aviation. IndiGo and Air India—the two have a combined domestic market share of 90%—reported losses in FY26, debt-laden SpiceJet continues to face financial and legal pressures and Akasa Air is still building scale.
IndiGo reported a net loss of about ₹2,400 crore, while Air India reported a loss of more than ₹22,000 crore. SpiceJet is yet to report FY26 results and privately held Akasa has not formally announced its annual results.
Indian airlines have faced prolonged airspace restrictions over Pakistan, West Asia tensions, higher fuel costs and a weaker rupee, which increases dollar-denominated lease and maintenance costs. The West Asia conflict affected markets accounting for about 18% of IndiGo’s capacity and roughly 160 daily flights.
“I don't believe I've ever seen or witnessed such an extreme set of external conditions as we've witnessed in the past 12-18 months,” Walsh said, citing supply-chain disruptions, aircraft delivery delays and jet fuel-price volatility.
December disruption
His immediate task also involved fixing operational weaknesses exposed by the December disruption, when over 4,000 flights were cancelled, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded. The operational meltdown led to regulatory action and a top-deck rejig at the airline, with then CEO Pieter Elbers stepping down.
“I’ve spent most of my early weeks here at IndiGo focusing on the remedial action that has been taking place in the airline,” Walsh said.
IndiGo has strengthened employee planning and rostering, introduced duty guardrails and a dedicated crisis-management structure, and added real-time monitoring and early-warning systems. It has adjusted its network for crew productivity and strengthened pilot hiring.
Last year, IndiGo hired almost 300 pilots. Walsh did not specify whether the additions came after the December meltdown.