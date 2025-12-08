IndiGo chaos in numbers: 5.86 lakh bookings cancelled, refunds touch ₹569.65 crore; baggage backlog at 4,500

IndiGo processed a high volume of cancellations, issuing refunds for over 5.8 lakh bookings between December 1 and 7. The total cost of these refunds was ₹569.6 crore.

Overall, the airline processed 9.5 lakh refunds totalling ₹827 crore between 21 November and 7 December.

So far, about 4,500 bags have been returned to passengers out of a total of 9,000. IndiGo expects to deliver the remaining baggage within the next 36 hours.

Flight operations status IndiGo plans to operate 1,802 flights on Monday, 8 December, covering 137 of its 138 destinations, with around 500 cancellations, according to a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as quoted by ANI.

The disruptions appear to be easing, with the number of operating flights increasing from the previous day, when the airline had aimed to run 1,650 flights.

The airline continues to work towards stabilising its network amid the ongoing mass cancellations and delays in flight operations, which have left thousands of passengers stranded across various airports for the seventh straight day.

IndiGo follows government guidelines The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday directed IndiGo to ensure that all baggage separated from passengers due to flight cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passenger's residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours.

Additionally, the Ministry also urged the airline to appropriately compensate passengers whose flights have been cancelled or disrupted. In response, IndiGo said it has extended its full waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges until 15 December to help ease passenger inconvenience.

When are the operations expected to be fully stabilised? In a statement issued on Sunday, IndiGo said it expects to stabilise operations by 10 December.

The “primary cause” of the widespread disruption was attributed to the airline's failure to make “adequate arrangements” to meet revised staffing, duty-time and rostering requirements under the new FDTL rules, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.