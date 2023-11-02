IndiGo chief commercial officer Mahesh Kumar Malik quits
New Delhi: Mahesh Kumar Malik has resigned from IndiGo as Chief Commercial Officer for domestic cargo, according to a regulatory filing.
"... we wish to inform that Mahesh Kumar Malik, Chief Commercial Officer – Cargo (Domestic) has resigned from the Company w.e.f. November 1, 2023," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, said in the filing on Thursday.
The company had informed the bourses about the resignation on Wednesday also.
Shares of the company gained 2.92 per cent to close at ₹2,489.45 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.
