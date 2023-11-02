Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  IndiGo chief commercial officer Mahesh Kumar Malik quits

IndiGo chief commercial officer Mahesh Kumar Malik quits

PTI

Malik has resigned with effect from November 1 citing personal reasons

Shares of IndiGo gained 2.92% to close at 2,489.45 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

New Delhi: Mahesh Kumar Malik has resigned from IndiGo as Chief Commercial Officer for domestic cargo, according to a regulatory filing.

Malik has resigned with effect from November 1 citing personal reasons.

"... we wish to inform that Mahesh Kumar Malik, Chief Commercial Officer – Cargo (Domestic) has resigned from the Company w.e.f. November 1, 2023," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, said in the filing on Thursday.

The company had informed the bourses about the resignation on Wednesday also.

Shares of the company gained 2.92 per cent to close at 2,489.45 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 09:20 PM IST
