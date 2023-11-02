IndiGo chief commercial officer Mahesh Kumar Malik quits

Malik has resigned with effect from November 1 citing personal reasons

New Delhi: Mahesh Kumar Malik has resigned from IndiGo as Chief Commercial Officer for domestic cargo, according to a regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"... we wish to inform that Mahesh Kumar Malik, Chief Commercial Officer – Cargo (Domestic) has resigned from the Company w.e.f. November 1, 2023," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, said in the filing on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had informed the bourses about the resignation on Wednesday also.

Shares of the company gained 2.92 per cent to close at ₹2,489.45 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

